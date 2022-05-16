Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Lehi athletes second at league meet

Lehi Sports

Falcon track team second at Region 4 meet

Lehi Sports

Lacrosse playoffs get underway Tuesday

Lehi Sports

Falcon baseball starts playoffs Saturday, Lehi on Thursday

Lehi Sports

Falcon soccer plays Friday, Pioneers on Tuesday

Lehi Sports

Skyridge, Lehi softball earn byes to start tourney

Lehi Sports

Pioneer girl 2nd, team fifth at state golf

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys soccer finishes 2nd in region

Lehi Sports

Falcon softball claims league title

Lehi Sports

Pioneer softball earns Region 8 crown

Lehi Sports

Lehi athletes second at league meet

Published

8 hours ago

on

The combined Lehi boys and girls team took second place at the Region 8 track championships at Mountain View High School on May 11-12.

Orem was the overall winner as expected with a combined 335points, but the Pioneers weren’t far behind at 290 points and Timpanogos was a distant third with 223 points.

In the boys division, Lehi was a super-close second at 175 points with seven gold medals while Orem edged past with 182 points with just four golds but more placers. Alta was third at 101.

The Timberwolves topped the girls field with 173 points, followed by Orem at 153 and the Pioneers at 115 points. Lehi again had the most gold medals with six to four for the Tigers.

Senior Ben Johansen won both hurdles events, clocking 14.87 seconds in the 110-meters and 39.50 seconds in the 300m. Senior Isaac Dayley took first in the 400m at 51.55 seconds, while senior Tyler Martin earned the gold in the 1600m with a 4:23.87 mark.

In the field events, senior Teague Anderson was triumphant in two of his throwing events, taking gold in the discus at 174 feet, 6 inches and posting a distance of 154 feet in his winning javelin toss. The Pioneer boys also won the 4x400m relay at 3:26.41.

The Lehi girls squad claimed gold in that same race with a mark of 4:03.59 and also won the 4x800m at 9:54.33. Junior Sarah Ballardbroke the tape in the 100m in 12.28 seconds and the 200m in 25.14 seconds.

Senior Ajah Rajvong was a double winner in the field events, with a gold-medal distance of 36 feet, 2.75 inches in the shot put and 118 feet, five inches in the discus.

Here are Lehi’s other top medal winners.

Silver• A squad, B 4x200m relay• A squad, B 4x800m relay• A squad, B 4x100m relay• Junior Graysen Lanenga, G 3200m• Junior Kadiyon Sweat, B 100m• Junior Sarah Ballard, G long jump• Senior Isaac Dayley, B long jump• Senior Lucee Peterson, G high jump

Bronze • Junior Noah Begay, B 800m• Junior Noah Begay, B high jump• Senior Teague Anderson, B shot put

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *