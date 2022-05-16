Lehi athletes second at league meet

The combined Lehi boys and girls team took second place at the Region 8 track championships at Mountain View High School on May 11-12.

Orem was the overall winner as expected with a combined 335points, but the Pioneers weren’t far behind at 290 points and Timpanogos was a distant third with 223 points.

In the boys division, Lehi was a super-close second at 175 points with seven gold medals while Orem edged past with 182 points with just four golds but more placers. Alta was third at 101.

The Timberwolves topped the girls field with 173 points, followed by Orem at 153 and the Pioneers at 115 points. Lehi again had the most gold medals with six to four for the Tigers.

Senior Ben Johansen won both hurdles events, clocking 14.87 seconds in the 110-meters and 39.50 seconds in the 300m. Senior Isaac Dayley took first in the 400m at 51.55 seconds, while senior Tyler Martin earned the gold in the 1600m with a 4:23.87 mark.

In the field events, senior Teague Anderson was triumphant in two of his throwing events, taking gold in the discus at 174 feet, 6 inches and posting a distance of 154 feet in his winning javelin toss. The Pioneer boys also won the 4x400m relay at 3:26.41.

The Lehi girls squad claimed gold in that same race with a mark of 4:03.59 and also won the 4x800m at 9:54.33. Junior Sarah Ballardbroke the tape in the 100m in 12.28 seconds and the 200m in 25.14 seconds.

Senior Ajah Rajvong was a double winner in the field events, with a gold-medal distance of 36 feet, 2.75 inches in the shot put and 118 feet, five inches in the discus.

Here are Lehi’s other top medal winners.

Silver• A squad, B 4x200m relay• A squad, B 4x800m relay• A squad, B 4x100m relay• Junior Graysen Lanenga, G 3200m• Junior Kadiyon Sweat, B 100m• Junior Sarah Ballard, G long jump• Senior Isaac Dayley, B long jump• Senior Lucee Peterson, G high jump

Bronze • Junior Noah Begay, B 800m• Junior Noah Begay, B high jump• Senior Teague Anderson, B shot put