Lacrosse playoffs get underway Tuesday

Here’s how each Lehi-area lacrosse team is positioned entering the state tournaments.

Skyridge girls

Season record: 9-0 Region 4 (1st), 14-1 overall

Final RPI ranking: 1 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 1 in 6A, 2 statewide

Next contest: May 19

Prospects: No one was even close to the undefeated Region 4 champions in the final RPI rankings as the tournament shifts to a classification organization from last year’s divisional seedings. The Falcons have a bye in the first round and will take on the winner of #16 Roy (5-11) and #17 American Fork (3-12) on Thursday at 4 p.m. on their home turf.

Lehi girls

Season record: 8-4 Region 8 (3rd), 12-6 overall

Final RPI ranking: 9 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 11 in 5A, 26 statewide

Next contest: May 17

Prospects: The Pioneers will host #24 Bonneville (3-11) in the first round of the state tournament on Tuesday (May 17) at 4 p.m. The winner of that contest will face the victor in the game between #8 Woods Cross (11-3) and #25 Spanish Fork (0-11) on the home field of the higher seed on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Skyridge boys

Season record: 1-9 Region 4 (6th), 7-9 overall

Final RPI ranking: 14 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 12 in 6A, 23 statewide

Next contest: May 17

Prospects: The Falcons start the playoffs as the host to #19 West Jordan (5-13) on Tuesday (May 17) at 4 p.m. The victor will travel to #3 American Fork (13-2) for a second-round game on Thursday at 4 p.m.

Lehi boys

Season record: 6-6 Region 7 (3rd), 8-7 overall

Final RPI ranking: 14 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 18 in 5A, 41 statewide

Next contest: May 17

Prospects: The Pioneers will welcome #19 Bonneville (8-10) to begin the first round of the tournament on Tuesday (May 17) at 4 p.m. The next opponent for the winner of that game will be #3 Bountiful (14-2) on the road Thursday at 4 p.m.