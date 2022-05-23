Pioneer baseball moves on in winner’s bracket

Connect with us

Published

8 hours ago

on

The #2 Lehi baseball team (23-4) took just 4 ½ innings to dispose of #22 Maple Mountain (16-17) in the first round of bracket play at Utah Valley University Monday afternoon.

The Pioneers now advance to the second bracket game tomorrow (May 24) at 7 p.m. against the winner of #9 Orem (21-9) versus #10 Bountiful (21-9).

Lehi junior pitcher Jackson Brousseau went the distance, yielding just two hits in the shutout while striking out five and walking nine. 

The Pioneers scored three runs each in the first and second and four in the third to get the big advantage. Junior shortstop Jake Olsen had a solo home run and senior catcher Maddux Madsensingled and tripled to lead the offense. Junior designated hitter Boston Bingham had two RBI.

Check back online for further updates and get next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for full details on the tournament run.

