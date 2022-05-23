Pioneer boys soccer advances to state final

The #5 Lehi boys soccer team beat #9 Stansbury in a dramatic shootout 3-1 Monday afternoon to earn a spot in the 5A state championship match, to be played Wednesday (May 25) at 2 p.m. in Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.

Sophomore netminder Kaleb Cowley made three saves out of four attempts by the Stallions to set the Pioneers up for the win.

Lehi’s third kicker bounced his try off the bar to give Stansbury one more chance, but after Cowley’s third save, junior midfielder Alfred Vargas buried the fourth kick in the right corner to make a fifth round unnecessary and secure the huge victory for the Pioneers.

Lehi (14-4) will take on the winner of #2 Alta (16-2) versus #6 Skyline (12-4-1) in the final.

Check back online for further updates and get next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for full details on the tournament run.