Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys soccer advances to state final

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys second, girls third at state meet; Ballard sets new 5A record

Lehi Sports

Pioneer baseball moves on in winner’s bracket

Lehi Sports

Lehi and Skyridge playoffs update

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls lacrosse earns top seed in 6A

Lehi Sports

Falcon baseball wins four straight to end league play, advances in state tourney

Lehi Sports

Falcon track team second at Region 4 meet

Lehi Sports

Lehi athletes second at league meet

Lehi Sports

Lacrosse playoffs get underway Tuesday

Lehi Sports

Falcon baseball starts playoffs Saturday, Lehi on Thursday

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys soccer advances to state final

Published

10 hours ago

on

The #5 Lehi boys soccer team beat #9 Stansbury in a dramatic shootout 3-1 Monday afternoon to earn a spot in the 5A state championship match, to be played Wednesday (May 25) at 2 p.m. in Rio Tinto Stadium in Sandy.

Sophomore netminder Kaleb Cowley made three saves out of four attempts by the Stallions to set the Pioneers up for the win.

Lehi’s third kicker bounced his try off the bar to give Stansbury one more chance, but after Cowley’s third save, junior midfielder Alfred Vargas buried the fourth kick in the right corner to make a fifth round unnecessary and secure the huge victory for the Pioneers.

Lehi (14-4) will take on the winner of #2 Alta (16-2) versus #6 Skyline (12-4-1) in the final.

Check back online for further updates and get next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for full details on the tournament run.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *