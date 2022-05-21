Lehi and Skyridge playoffs update

The Lehi-area high schools still have five teams playing in their respective state tournaments entering the final week of spring competition.

Who’s done?

The Skyridge baseball team bowed out after going 1-2 at Pleasant Grove in the Super Regional round on May 20. The boys lacrosse team was eliminated by American Fork in the second round on May 19.

The Lehi boys lacrosse team exited after falling at Bountiful on May 19 in the second round. The girls lacrosse team suffered the identical fate at Woods Cross on the same day.

Who’s left?

Lehi Baseball

Season record: 23-4 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 2 in 5A

Next contest: May 23

Progress: The Pioneers sat out the first two rounds and then coasted past Springville in the Super Regional round in two games. Lehi is now matched against #22 Maple Mountain (16-14), which scored a huge upset of #1 Spanish Fork in the Super Regionals. The game is set for 11 a.m. at UVU. If they lose, the Pioneers will play again the next day at 1:30 p.m. If they win, the game will be at 7 p.m. Play continues through May 28.

Lehi Boys Soccer

Season record: 13-4 overall

Final RPI ranking: 5 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 6 in 5A

Next contest: May 23

Progress: The Pioneers got a pass in the first round and then defeated #12 Northridge and #13 Salem Hills to advance to the semifinals. Next up is #9 Stansbury (15-5), which eliminated top-ranked Provo by a shootout in the quarterfinals. The match will be played at Juan Diego High School with a designated start time of 10 a.m. The championship game is scheduled for Rio Tinto Stadium on May 25 at 2 p.m.

Skyridge Softball

Season record: 22-5 overall

Final RPI ranking: 2 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 3 in 6A

Next contest: May 24

Progress: The Region 4 champion Falcons watched the first round and then eliminated Taylorsville in two games to advance to the championship rounds, which use a double-elimination format and will be played at the Cottonwood softball complex. Skyridge next takes on #9 Cyprus (21-9) on Field 3 at 3 p.m. Win or lose, the Falcons will play again at 5 p.m. that same day.Play continues through May 27.

Lehi Softball

Season record: 21-10 overall

Final RPI ranking: 7 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 7 in 5A

Next contest: May 24

Progress: After sitting out the first two rounds, the Pioneers eliminated #10 Stansbury in two games to advance to the championship rounds, which will use the double-elimination format and will be played at the Cottonwood softball complex. Lehi faces #2 Bonneville (22-5) on Field 3 at 10:30 p.m. Win orlose, the Pioneers will play again at 12:30 that same day. Play continues through May 27.

Skyridge Girls Lacrosse

Season record: 16-1 overall

Final RPI ranking: 1 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 1 in 6A

Next contest: May 24

Progress: The Falcons had a bye in the first round and cruised into the semifinals with big wins over #17 American Fork and #8 West Jordan. In the Tuesday semifinal, they’ll take on #5 Syracuse (14-4). The championship game is Thursday at 7 p.m.