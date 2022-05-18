Falcon girls lacrosse earns top seed in 6A

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team added four more victories in the last weeks of the regular season and were awarded the #1 position in the final 6A RPI rankings by a considerable distance as a result. The Falcons won the Region 4 title with a 9-0 record and ended up 14-1 overall.

May 3: Skyridge 16, Corner Canyon 13

This was a closer game on the road than the first time these teams played, but the Falcons rode a 9-6 scoring edge in the first half to victory. Sophomore goalkeeper Eliza White got four saves to help secure the outcome.

Junior midfielder Haven Buechner tallied six goals and twoassists to lead the offensive effort, while senior midfielder Rivanna Buechner added three goals, one assist, five ground balls and seven caused turnovers in a great field game for her.

Senior attacker Erynn McCurdy found the net three times, senior attacker Kaylie Cooper scored twice with one give and senior midfielder Brooklyn Gibson had one goal and two assists.Senior defender Kaeley Thompson scooped up four ground balls and caused two turnovers.

May 5: Skyridge 15, Pleasant Grove 9

Another fast start allowed the visiting Falcons to prevail in this contest as well as they boarded a 9-3 goal margin in the first period. White had six saves in this final region win.

Rivanna Buechner hit the target seven times and also picked up four ground balls and caused three turnovers. Haven Buechneradded four goals, three assists, three ground balls and two caused turnovers.

McCurdy scored twice and senior attacker Claire Lomu had one goal and one give along with four ground balls. Thompson cause five turnovers.

May 7: Skyridge 18, Davis 5

In a non-region contest postponed from an earlier date, the Falcons overwhelmed the Darts on their home field. White had eight saves but even all of those would not have been enough for Davis to get the win.

Haven Buechner lit up the scoreboard with five goals and also had four assists, two ground balls and three caused turnovers. Rivanna Buechner scored four times, collected eight ground balls and caused four turnovers. Cooper and sophomore attacker Avery Parkin notched a pair of goals apiece.

May 12: Skyridge 17, Wasatch 8

The Falcons hosted the Wasps in a final non-region tilt in preparation for the playoffs. White’s net-minding skills were again a favorable factor as she snagged nine saves in the victory.

Haven Buechner led the way with five goals, two assists, seven ground balls and three caused turnovers. Rivanna Buechnerscored four times, made three gives, got three ground balls and caused three turnovers.

McCurdy had two goals and an assist while Gibson and junior attacker Camryn Ludlow scored twice each. Ludlow also picked up four ground balls and Parkin got three.

The Falcons have a bye in the first round of the 6A state tournament and will host the winner of #16 Roy (5-11) and #17 American Fork (3-12) on Thursday at 4 p.m.