Pioneer baseball moves on in winner’s bracket

The #2 Lehi baseball team (24-4) ground out a late-night 5-1 victory over #10 Bountiful (22-10) to continue advancing in the championship bracket of the 5A state tournament at Utah Valley University on Tuesday (May 24).

The Pioneers now move forward to the semifinal bracket game tomorrow (May 25) at 7 p.m. against the winner of #9 Orem (22-10) versus #10 Bountiful (22-10). These teams already played earlier this week and the Braves came out on top in that contest.

Lehi senior pitcher Maddux Madsen threw a complete game, scattering seven hits while giving up just one run and one walk against five strikeouts.

Junior designated hitter Boston Bingham had two doubles among his three hits, scored once and provided one RBI. Senior right fielder Jaxon Christensen drove in two runs and senior center fielder Zach Evans singled twice and scored once.

Check back online for further updates and get next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for full details on the tournament run.