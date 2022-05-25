Pioneer boys soccer gets the silver at State

The #5 Lehi boys soccer team had to settle for second place in the 5A state tournament as the Pioneers were defeated by #2 Alta (18-2) in the rubber match between the two squads, which was played at a very high level throughout in front of a big crowd for both schools.

The programs split their previous matches in Region 8 play, so it wasn’t all that surprising when they battled through 100 scoreless minutes on this occasion. Lehi sophomore goalieKaleb Cowley was superb again in the net to keep his team in it to the end.

However, it was Alta’s man between the pipes who came through in the clutch for the Hawks. He made three saves during the penalty shootout to secure the gold trophy, just as Cowley had done to advance his team to the championship final.

The underdog Pioneers earned the runner-up trophy they received for their efforts and finished an outstanding season with a 14-5 overall record.

Check out next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for the full details on the tournament run.