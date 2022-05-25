Pioneer softball earns shot at title

Connect with us

The Lehi softball team survived a challenge in the semifinals on Wednesday (May 25) to claim a spot in the 5A championship final against #1 Spanish Fork (26-4).

It was #6 Springville that emerged from the elimination bracket to take on the #7 Pioneers in the semifinals. The Red Devils bested Lehi 7-3 to force a second game to determine who would have the opportunity to advance.

This time, the Pioneers worked out a 4-2 victory to get their opportunity to play the Dons for the state title.

The teams will square off in the first game of the best-of-3 series tomorrow (May 26) at 4 p.m. at Brigham Young University. The second game is scheduled for Friday at 11 a.m., with the tiebreaker to be played at 4 p.m. that afternoon if necessary, both at BYU.

Check back online for further updates and get next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for full details on the tournament run.

