Pioneer baseball punches ticket to championship game

The #2 Lehi baseball team (25-4) plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take over the lead in a tight game and held off #10 Bountiful (23-11) in the top of the seventh to claim a 3-2 victory and a berth in the state championship series.

Pioneer junior Dawson Rodak pitched most of the game and gave up the two runs boarded by the Braves. Junior Jake Olsen got the save as the closer.

Junior first baseman Jackson Brousseau drove in two runs and senior catcher Maddux Madsen had the other RBI to lift Lehi to the win.

The Pioneers now move into the best-of-3 title series against #4 Olympus (23-8). The first game is scheduled for Friday (May 27) at 4:30 p.m. at Utah Valley University. The second game will be played the next day, Saturday morning at 11. If necessary, the tiebreaker game is set for 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.

