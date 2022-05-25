Connect with us

Lehi Sports

Pioneer baseball punches ticket to championship game

Lehi Sports

Pioneer softball earns shot at title

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys soccer gets the silver at State

Lehi Sports

Pioneer baseball moves on in winner’s bracket

Lehi Sports

Falcon softball advances in championship bracket

Lehi Sports

Pioneer softball reaches state semifinals

Lehi Sports

Falcon girls lacrosse earns title try

Lehi Sports

Falcon boys tie for 2nd, girls 5th at state track

Lehi Sports

Pioneer boys second, girls third at state meet; Ballard sets new 5A record

Lehi Sports

Pioneer baseball moves on in winner’s bracket

Lehi Sports

Pioneer baseball punches ticket to championship game

Published

3 hours ago

on

The #2 Lehi baseball team (25-4) plated two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take over the lead in a tight game and held off #10 Bountiful (23-11) in the top of the seventh to claim a 3-2 victory and a berth in the state championship series.

Pioneer junior Dawson Rodak pitched most of the game and gave up the two runs boarded by the Braves. Junior Jake Olsen got the save as the closer.

Junior first baseman Jackson Brousseau drove in two runs and senior catcher Maddux Madsen had the other RBI to lift Lehi to the win.

The Pioneers now move into the best-of-3 title series against #4 Olympus (23-8). The first game is scheduled for Friday (May 27) at 4:30 p.m. at Utah Valley University. The second game will be played the next day, Saturday morning at 11. If necessary, the tiebreaker game is set for 4:30 p.m. that afternoon.

Check back online for further updates and get next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for full details on the tournament run.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *