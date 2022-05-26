Falcon girls lacrosse finishes second

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team had steamrolled through the season since losing the opener to state #1 Park City, but Thursday night (May 26) the Falcons met their match as they fell to #2 Mountain Ridge 11-9 in the 6A championship final at Zion’s Bank Stadium in Herriman.

Skyridge collected the silver trophy and finished an outstanding season with a 17-2 overall record.

The title game was close from the beginning, but the Sentinels had the Falcons on their heels for most of it. They were up 3-2 about 15 minutes into the game and although the margin widened and narrowed several times, Mountain Ridge never trailed after that.

The Sentinels had a 6-3 advantage at the break and were up 11-7 with about 10 minutes to play. Skyridge closed the gap but couldn’t overcome it.

Check out next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for full details on the tournament run.