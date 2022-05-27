Pioneer softball claims silver trophy

The #7 Lehi softball team was a huge underdog coming into the state championship final series against perennial power and #1Spanish Fork, played at BYU’s Gail Miller Field Yesterday and today (May 27).

The Pioneers got roughed up 15-2 in a five-inning game on Thursday, but they came back with a title game-worthy effort on Friday. However, the Dons showed why they had the high ranking as Lehi just couldn’t get any runs across the plate and Spanish Fork went on to win 4-0.

The Pioneers got runners on base in six of seven innings but left five stranded. Senior pitcher Grace Humes threw a steady game and held the Dons scoreless in three innings and contained their scoring overall with the help of sharp fielding.

“We were the visiting team in every game this week, but our girls earned the right to be here,” said Coach Tim Kennedy. “I’m really proud of them for all their hard work.”

The Pioneers finish the season with a 24-13 overall record.

Check out next week’s issue of the Lehi Free Press for full details on the tournament run.