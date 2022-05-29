Memorial Day Event at Lehi Veterans Memorial Wall

Lehi residents will have the opportunity to honor fallen veterans at the Lehi Veterans Memorial Wall, located at the entrance to the Lehi Cemetery Monday morning, May 30 at 9 a.m. All are invited to share in the Memorial Day program which is sponsored by the Lehi American Legion Post 19 and Lehi City.

Lehi City Council member Katie Koivisto will speak in an address to honor veterans. American Legion Commander Quin Allred will emcee the event and Ivan Smith will be the chaplain and provide the invocation and benediction. The Lehi orchestra will provide musical interludes.

According to Vietnam veteran Ivan Smith, 26 more names were engraved upon the Memorial Wall this year.

“This is a great opportunity to honor those who have given all or some of their lives to the cause of freedom,” said Ivan Smith. “We think everyone should understand what our veterans have done for us.”

The Lehi Cemetery is located at 1525 North 600 East in Lehi. All are invited to the event.