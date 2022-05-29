Connect with us

Lehi People

Memorial Day Event at Lehi Veterans Memorial Wall

Lehi People

Mountain Point Medical hosts EMS Week awards, honors two first responders

Lehi People

Lehi’s Carrasco wins State Competition, to compete on Broadway

Lehi People

Lehi Alum named interim President of Dixie Technical College

Lehi People

Eaglecrest student wins national PTA Reflections award

Lehi People

Girl Scout troop learns resilience and how to create boundaries

Lehi People

Peterson named new Office Manager, VP of Central Bank in Lehi

Lehi People

Lehi SUP honors WWII vet Eggleston

Lehi People

Bob Barnes honored for contributions to Lehi basketball

Lehi People

Lehi woman organizes quilt donations to connect and comfort Ukraine refugees

Lehi People

Memorial Day Event at Lehi Veterans Memorial Wall

Published

2 hours ago

on

Lehi residents will have the opportunity to honor fallen veterans at the Lehi Veterans Memorial Wall, located at the entrance to the Lehi Cemetery Monday morning, May 30 at 9 a.m. All are invited to share in the Memorial Day program which is sponsored by the Lehi American Legion Post 19 and Lehi City. 

Lehi City Council member Katie Koivisto will speak in an address to honor veterans. American Legion Commander Quin Allred will emcee the event and Ivan Smith will be the chaplain and provide the invocation and benediction. The Lehi orchestra will provide musical interludes.

According to Vietnam veteran Ivan Smith, 26 more names were engraved upon the Memorial Wall this year. 

“This is a great opportunity to honor those who have given all or some of their lives to the cause of freedom,” said Ivan Smith. “We think everyone should understand what our veterans have done for us.” 

The Lehi Cemetery is located at 1525 North 600 East in Lehi. All are invited to the event.

Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *