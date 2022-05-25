Mountain Point Medical hosts EMS Week awards, honors two first responders

Jordan Hymas (left) and Cindy Coombs were honored as EMS Stewards of the Community Winners by Mountain Point Medical Center on May 19, 2022.

As part of National EMS Week, Lehi’s Mountain Point Medical Center (MPMC) hosted an award ceremony on Thursday, May 19 to honor two notable first responders. Cindy Coombs, an EMT and Captain with Saratoga Springs Fire and Rescue and Jordan Hymas, EMT and Captain with American Fork Fire and Rescue.

MPMC CEO Kent Loosle presented the award to Flores and Hymas at a dinner at Thanksgiving Point’s Harvest Restaurant. They each received a crystal plaque naming them EMS Stewards of the Community.

Articulate and professional, Cindy Coombs, has been a Fire Captain since 2009 and currently lives in Goshen. She comes from a family of public servants. When asked about her experience being a firefighter and paramedic, Coombs said, “I just love to serve. It comes naturally to me.” Her husband Blaine also serves as a firefighter and paramedic for Saratoga Springs.

Jordan Hymas is seen as a leader and mentor in the American Fork Fire Department. According to the AF Fire Chief, Hymas has the “best bedside manner and has set the bar high and a leader and mentor.” Hymas is married with two children and lives in Springville.

“I feel we are all on the same team with the same goal—to improve health in our community. Jordan and Cindy, and others like them, help us do that,” said Loosle when presenting the awards.

EMS professionals respond to nearly 28.5 million 9-1-1- calls a year in the nation, keeping our communities safe and healthy in our time of need. MPMC applauds the diverse group of individuals who show up every day to help our communities in need.

“Our community is a better and healthier place to live because of the dedication and sacrifices of these everyday heroes among us,” added Loosle.