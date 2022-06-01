Falcon girls lacrosse falls in title game

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team had steamrolled through the season since losing the opener to state #1 Park City, but the Falcons met their match as they fell to #2 Mountain Ridge 11-9 in the 6A championship final at Zion’s Bank Stadium in Herriman last Thursday.

Skyridge collected the silver trophy and finished an outstanding season with a 17-2 overall record. Here’s a summary of each of their tournament games.

May 19: #1 Skyridge 17, #17 American Fork 1

The overmatched Cavemen only managed to get two shots off and only one hit the net as sophomore goalkeeper Eliza Whitehad an easy afternoon.

Senior midfielder Rivanna Buechner started her final prep week off strongly with five goals, one assist, six ground balls and three caused turnovers. Junior midfielder Haven Buechnerscored four times, scooped up four ground balls and caused two turnovers.

Senior midfielder Brooklyn Gibson had two goals, three ground balls and three caused turnovers. Sophomore attacker Avery Parkin also scored twice.

May 21: #1 Skyridge 15, #8 West Jordan 4

Rivanna Buechner continued her reign of terror with six goals, one assist, five ground balls and four caused turnovers. Haven Buechner added five goals, one assist and three ground balls.White had seven saves and also claimed four ground balls.

Senior attacker Kaylie Cooper scored twice, also collecting three ground balls and two turnovers. Gibson, senior attacker Erynn McCurdy and junior defender Dylan Layton each got three ground balls.

May 24: #1 Skyridge 22, #5 Syracuse 11

The Falcons doubled up the Titans at Westminster College’s Dumke Field in the semifinals to earn a shot at the 6A championship. They built a 14-7 advantage in the first half and outscored Syracuse 8-4 in the second to complete the tally. White had five saves in the effort.

Haven Buechner took the offensive lead in this one with sixgoals and also had two assists. Rivanna Buechner scored threetimes with three assists and tallied three ground balls and two caused turnovers. Gibson scored five times and Cooper four, while Parkin added two more goals to the total.

May 26: #2 Mountain Ridge 11, #1 Skyridge 9

The title game was close from the beginning, but the Sentinels had the Falcons on their heels for most of it. They were up 3-2 about 15 minutes into the game and although the margin widened and narrowed several times, Mountain Ridge never trailed after that.

The Sentinels had a 6-3 advantage at the break and were up 11-7 with about 10 minutes to play. Skyridge closed the gap but couldn’t overcome it against their opponent’s formidable goalkeeper. The Falcons beat Mountain Ridge earlier in a close contest the second game of their season.