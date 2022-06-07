Academic All-State: Student athletes excel in classroom too

For more than 25 years, the Utah High School Activities Association has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition.

Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency, as measured by cumulative GPA and ACT scores.

With more than 85,000 students participating in high school activities in Utah, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.

Following are the names of the Lehi-area students who received this honor during the 2021-22 school year. Teams are named by sport and classification. Skyridge competes in Class 6A and Lehi is in Class 5A. Winners in the cultural arts categories are also included.

FALL

Boys Golf

Preston Branham – Skyridge

Girls Cross Country

Ally Welsh – Skyridge

Megan Long – Skyridge

Boys Cross Country

Bryce Greene – Skyridge Ethan Rohde – Skyridge

Seth Kjar – Skyridge

Girls Soccer

Emily Auman – Skyridge

Football

Connor McAllister – Skyridge

WINTER

Drill

Emily Lemon – Skyridge

Girls Swimming

Allison Nielson – Lehi

Girls Basketball

Teagan Gray – Skyridge

Boys Basketball

Isaac Brockbank – Skyridge

SPRING

Boys Tennis

Brevan Francom – Lehi

Jackson Sheen – Lehi

Girls Golf

Afton Veenker – Lehi

Girls Lacrosse

Aleeza Nazeer– Skyridge

Rivanna Buechner – Skyridge

Girls Track

Ally Welsh – Skyridge

Alyssa Wilson – Skyridge

Alyssa Beck – Lehi

Lucee Peterson – Lehi

Boys Track

Caleb Kindred – Skyridge

Jinwoo Mun – Skyridge

Maddux Layman – Skyridge

Seth Kjar – Skyridge

Jefferson McMullin – Lehi

Softball

Laynee Carter – Lehi

Baseball

Seth Norton – Skyridge