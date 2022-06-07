Lehi Sports
Academic All-State: Student athletes excel in classroom too
For more than 25 years, the Utah High School Activities Association has presented the Academic All-State Award to recognize those students who have excelled in the classroom as well as in athletic competition.
Individuals are selected for this award on the basis of their athletic ability and academic proficiency, as measured by cumulative GPA and ACT scores.
With more than 85,000 students participating in high school activities in Utah, this award is the most prestigious honor the UHSAA presents to senior students.
Following are the names of the Lehi-area students who received this honor during the 2021-22 school year. Teams are named by sport and classification. Skyridge competes in Class 6A and Lehi is in Class 5A. Winners in the cultural arts categories are also included.
FALL
Boys Golf
Preston Branham – Skyridge
Girls Cross Country
Ally Welsh – Skyridge
Megan Long – Skyridge
Boys Cross Country
Bryce Greene – Skyridge Ethan Rohde – Skyridge
Seth Kjar – Skyridge
Girls Soccer
Football
Connor McAllister – Skyridge
WINTER
Drill
Emily Lemon – Skyridge
Girls Swimming
Allison Nielson – Lehi
Girls Basketball
Teagan Gray – Skyridge
Boys Basketball
Isaac Brockbank – Skyridge
SPRING
Boys Tennis
Jackson Sheen – Lehi
Girls Golf
Afton Veenker – Lehi
Girls Lacrosse
Aleeza Nazeer– Skyridge
Girls Track
Ally Welsh – Skyridge
Alyssa Beck – Lehi
Boys Track
Caleb Kindred – Skyridge
Jinwoo Mun – Skyridge
Maddux Layman – Skyridge
Seth Kjar – Skyridge
Softball
Laynee Carter – Lehi
Baseball
Seth Norton – Skyridge