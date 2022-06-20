Spring 2022: All-City Boys Soccer, track, & boys lacrosse

BOYS SOCCER

Most Valuable Player

Tyson Haunga (Sr. Lehi): “Tyson just loved the program, and he loved his teammates,” said Coach Tim Graham. “It was awesome to watch him. He always was picking them up when they were down. He’d fight for every one of them and do whatever it takes to help the team out. He would do anything for those guys. Without Tyson’s leadership, soccer IQ and just overall ability, we would not have been playing for a statechampionship this year at Rio Tinto Stadium.” Scored two goals.

Most Inspirational Player

Cade Preston (Jr. Lehi): “Cade always had a calm demeanor and his ability to motivate others in pressure situations is amazing,” said Coach Tim Graham. “The team trusts him and has confidence in his leadership. When Cade Preston speaks to the players, they all listen.”

Forwards

Christian Jones (Sr. Lehi): Made eight goals but even more effective setting others up with nine assists.

Nathan Shepherd (Sr. Lehi): Top scorer with 10 goals plus fiveassists to lead the Pioneer effort up front.

Midfielders

Cesar Morales (Sr. Lehi): Consistent effort to control flow through the middle; two goals and one assist.

Colton Marsing (So. Lehi): Fleet-footed, two-way threatscored a goal and made four assists.

Gavin Fenn (Fr. Lehi): Freshman phenom made eight goals, three assists and was a force on the field.

Brock Hester (Sr. Skyridge): Has great touch in the middle andwill be going on to play at the next level.

Defenders

Daxon Watts (Sr. Skyridge): Has the skill set to play any position and is very good on the ball.

Anthony Bustos (Jr. Lehi): Relentless defender was a stout net protector; also one goal and one assist.

Goalkeeper

Kaleb Cowley (So. Lehi): Saved an impressive 11-of-16 PKs, 91 saves overall, three shutouts, eight wins.

GIRLS TRACK

Most Valuable Performer

Sarah Ballard (Jr. Lehi): Won state gold medals in both the 100m and 200m sprints, earned bronze as a member of the4x400m Lehi relay team; set new 5A record in the 200m.

Honorable Mention

Kylie Olsen (Jr. Skyridge): State silver in the 400m and 800m.

Caroline Moon (Jr. Lehi): State silver in the 800m, bronze in the 4x400m relay, fourth in the 1600m, 7th in the 3200m.

Ajah Rajvong (Sr. Lehi): State silver in the discus, 8th in the shot put.

Chaney Bowman (Sr. Lehi): State bronze in the 4x400m relay.

Rosa Welch (Jr. Lehi): State bronze in the 4x400m relay.

BOYS TRACK

Most Valuable Performer

Jefferson McMullin (Sr. Lehi): Earned state gold in the 1600mand 800m, captured silver in the 3200m, and ran a leg on the bronze-medal 4x800m relay team.

Honorable Mention

Benjamin Johansen (Sr. Lehi): State gold in the 110m hurdlesand 4x400m relay.

Teague Andersen (Sr. Lehi): State gold in the discus, bronze in the shot put and javelin.

Elijah Earl (Sr. Lehi): State gold in the 4x400m relay, bronze in the 110m hurdles, 4th in the 300m hurdles.

Seth Wallgren (Sr. Skyridge): State gold in the 3200m, 5th in the 800m, 7th in the 1600m.

Isaac Dayley (Sr. Lehi): State gold in the 4x400m relay, 5th in the 4x200m relay.

River Moore (Sr. Lehi): State gold in the 4x400m relay, 5th in the 4x200m relay.

Smith Snowden (Jr. Skyridge): State silver in the 100m; bronze in the 200m.

Jacob Smart (Sr. Skyridge): State silver in the 300m hurdles, bronze in the 110 hurdles.

Noah Begay (Jr. Lehi): State bronze in the 4x800m relay, tied for 6th in the high jump.

Tyler Martin (Sr. Lehi): State bronze in the 4x800m relay, 7th in the 3200m.

Owen Amakasu (Jr. Lehi): State bronze in the 4x800m relay.

Joseph Brandt (Sr. Skyridge): State bronze in the pole vault.

NOTE: Three relay teams from Skyridge earned bronze medals but the names of the medal winners were unavailable.

BOYS LACROSSE

Most Valuable Player

Steele Cooper (Sr. Lehi): Attacker and defensive midfielder scored 75 goals to rank No. 6 in the state in all classificationswith an outstanding shot percentage of 61. Also had 22 assists to rank #13 in Utah in points and collected 50 ground balls.

Attackers

Makafefie Havea (Jr. Lehi): Tallied 49 goals and 22 assists to rank 2nd in points for the Pioneers.

Barrett Heilner (Sr. Skyridge): Top Falcon point-maker with 34goals and 43 assists for 77 total.

Jaxon Butterfield (Sr. Skyridge): Tallied 36 goals, 21 assists, 26 ground balls and 13 takeaways.

Midfielders

David Jacob (Sr. Lehi): Dual threat had 13 goals, 11 assists, 84 ground balls and 100 faceoffs won.

Gabe Taylor (Sr. Lehi): Collected 60 ground balls, tops in faceoffs-won rate at 52 percent.

Shaeden Stevens (Sr. Skyridge): Team top scorer with 50 goals, also made 14 assists.

Jace Anderson (So. Skyridge): Won 87 faceoffs with a 45 percent success rate, 52 ground balls.

Defenders

Camden Cook (Sr. Skyridge): Fierce defender collected 70ground balls and 41 takeaways.

Cameron Dulle (Sr. Skyridge): Scooped up 39 ground balls and snagged 21 takeaways.

Goaltender

Tyler Dajany (So. Lehi): Earned a 42 percent efficiency markwith 149 saves; six wins.