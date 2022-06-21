Sold out rodeo tickets selling for over $100 on secondary market

The beloved annual tradition of the Lehi Round-Up Rodeo has arrived. This year marks the 85th Anniversary celebration and takes place this weekend, June 23, 24, and 25. If you don’t have tickets yet, it will cost you a pretty penny to buy them.

As is customary, all three nights of the City spectacle have sold out. With face value prices ranging from $7-$13, the family-friendly event is affordable and attended by thousands each night, many of whom bought their tickets last Christmas.

For those looking for a last-minute activity, get ready to open your wallet. As of Monday, there were multiple listings on secondary sites with prices ranging from $44 to $174 before taxes and fees.

“This is really sad that people are doing this for the city rodeo. We tried to get tickets, and it was sold out. Obviously, these people bought with the intent to resale at a higher price. There needs to be a way to stop that,” said frustrated resident Stephanie Stoddart on social media.

“Oh, man! That’s insane. We get our tickets in January each year. I have a reminder in my calendar,” posted Melissa Bearden in response to someone saying they couldn’t believe tickets were so high.

Those lucky enough to get tickets will enjoy the award-winning show with Thursday night’s “Western Night” theme and Saturday’s “Tough Enough to Wear Pink” theme to support those affected by breast cancer and their families.

The Lehi Rodeo features stock from Frontier Rodeo, a premier provider of stock for the top rodeos all over the nation. Frontier Rodeo was the recipient of the Remuda Award in 2012 and 2016. This coveted award is presented by the Professional Rodeo Cowboy Association (PRCA) to a stock contractor for their high-caliber herd of bucking horses. Frontier is the current PRCA Stock Contractor of the Year (2021) and has earned this prestigious award seven times. In 2019 they were presented the Stock Contractor of the Year by the Women’s Professional Rodeo Association (WPRA).