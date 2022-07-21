Connect with us

Local News

Thanksgiving Point announces first ever Lehi appreciation week

Local News

Childcare workers in Utah to get $2,000 bonus

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - June 2022

Local News

Spending in Utah's state parks increased dramatically

Local News

Service opportunities “Show Up” at Lehi event

Local News

After six years, new Utah State Prison to open

Local News

Young Utah hikers Rescued by One of the Most Highly Trained Groups in the United States

Local News

Curtis Center breaks ground in Northwest Lehi for special needs community

Local News

3rd Annual Utah Treasure Hunt Starts Friday

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - May 2022

Local News

Thanksgiving Point announces first ever Lehi appreciation week

Published

37 mins ago

on

This August, Thanksgiving Point celebrates its mission to bring to life the joy of learning by inviting our Lehi neighbors to enjoy $10 admission per person at Butterfly Biosphere, Dinosaur Island at Ashton Gardens, Museum of Ancient Life, and Museum of Natural Curiosity. Farm Country is just $5 per person.

Lehi City week will be August 8-13.

Lehi residents and their immediate families must show their Utah driver’s license with their Lehi address OR bring a utility bill proving residency in Lehi to receive the discounted rate.

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *