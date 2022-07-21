Local News
Thanksgiving Point announces first ever Lehi appreciation week
This August, Thanksgiving Point celebrates its mission to bring to life the joy of learning by inviting our Lehi neighbors to enjoy $10 admission per person at Butterfly Biosphere, Dinosaur Island at Ashton Gardens, Museum of Ancient Life, and Museum of Natural Curiosity. Farm Country is just $5 per person.
Lehi City week will be August 8-13.
Lehi residents and their immediate families must show their Utah driver’s license with their Lehi address OR bring a utility bill proving residency in Lehi to receive the discounted rate.