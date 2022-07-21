Thanksgiving Point announces first ever Lehi appreciation week

This August, Thanksgiving Point celebrates its mission to bring to life the joy of learning by inviting our Lehi neighbors to enjoy $10 admission per person at Butterfly Biosphere, Dinosaur Island at Ashton Gardens, Museum of Ancient Life, and Museum of Natural Curiosity. Farm Country is just $5 per person.

Lehi City week will be August 8-13.

Lehi residents and their immediate families must show their Utah driver’s license with their Lehi address OR bring a utility bill proving residency in Lehi to receive the discounted rate.