LHS Class of 1972 to celebrate 50-year class reunion

The Lehi High School Pioneer class of 1972 will celebrate their 50-year high school reunion on Saturday, August 27, at the Lehi Senior Center. A catered dinner will be served, and all classmates, with or without a partner, are encouraged to attend.

The “meet and greet” will start at 6 p.m. with dinner and festivities to follow until about 10 p.m. “We are still looking to find all our classmates and get the word out,” said Lehi alum Mark Wilson, who is organizing the event.

Those with questions are encouraged to call Wilson at (801) 360-6859. When asked if alcohol would be served, Wilson said, “not unless someone sneaks some in.”

The Lehi Senior Center is located at 123 N. Center Street.