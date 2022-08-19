8 Simple Ways to Add Utah Elements to a Wedding Receptions

Look no further if you want to add a touch of Utah flair to your wedding reception! From using local ingredients in your food choices to incorporating mountain landscapes into your decor, there are plenty of ways to make your special day reflect the unique beauty of Utah. After you’ve found your dream wedding dress, it’s time to start planning your dream wedding reception!

1. Embrace the Great Outdoors

Plan hikes and other outdoor activities for guests to enjoy during their free time at the wedding weekend retreat, and don’t forget that stargazing in Utah’s dark skies makes for incredible night sky views!

2. Add Western-Themed Details

Boots as part of the bridal party attire or give out cowboy hats as favors. For food, consider serving up some traditional Utah dishes like Mormon funeral potatoes or green Jell-O salad.

3. Have Fun With Photo Ops

Take advantage of Utah’s natural landscape by setting up picture-perfect moments throughout the wedding weekend. A few examples might be posed shots in front of iconic landmarks like Delicate Arch or horseshoeing at sunset in Bryce Canyon National Park.

4. Set up a “Kissing Booth” With Local Honey

Are you looking for a fun way to add a Utah element to your wedding reception? Set up a “kissing booth” and give out jars of local honey as party favors! This will surely be a hit with guests of all ages and a great way to promote Utah’s thriving beekeeping industry.

5. Have a Photo Booth with Local Props

Photo booths are all the rage these days, so why not add a Utah twist to yours? Use local props like mini-cowboys or cowgirls, cacti, or even license plates as fun backdrops for your photos. This will surely be a hit with guests and a great way to add some Utah flavor to your wedding.

6. Use Local Utensils and Dishes

Consider using local utensils and dishes if you want to go all out with your Utah-themed wedding. This is a great way to support Utah businesses and will add a unique touch to your event. Guests are sure to love eating off of beautiful handcrafted pottery or wooden utensils, and it’s a great way to add a touch of elegance to your big day.

7. Have a Signature Utah Drink

No wedding is complete without a signature cocktail, so why not make yours a Utah-inspired concoction? The possibilities are endless, but some great ideas include using local spirits like Dented Brick Distillery’s gin or whiskey or incorporating flavors like honey or sage. This will surely be a hit with guests and a great way to add some Utah flavor to your big day.

8. Use Local Ingredients

Utah is home to some amazing restaurants that specialize in locally sourced cuisine. For example, Sage’s Café in Salt Lake City uses fresh, local ingredients. Use hang photos of famous Utah landmarks or mountain landscapes on the walls or use them as centerpieces on your tables. This is a great way to add some Utah flavor to your wedding without going overboard. So if you’re looking for a unique catering option that will wow your guests, consider using a Utah-based company like Sage’s Café.

These are just a few ideas to get you started, but the sky’s the limit when adding Utah elements to your wedding. So get creative and have fun! Your guests will love the unique touches you’ve added to your big day.