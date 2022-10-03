Lehi-area bike teams take top two spots in region





The two Lehi-area mountain biking teams have finished theRegion 6 season, with Skyridge earning first place and Lehi second place in High School Division 1. Both teams also qualified a solid contingent for the upcoming state championship races in three weeks.

Skyridge tallied 13,936 cumulative points for the season and the Pioneers ended up with 13,732 in just their second year in the highest division. Desert Hills finished third and Westlake was fourth by a single point. Region 6 included 789 riders this fall in all high school categories.

Riders are divided into competition groups based on grade and skill level. Here are the top overall finishers for each school by category. All divisions are combined in the overall standings.The narrow point spreads show how close the competition has been this season.

Varsity Boys: Johnny Rainer (SHS) is the medalist; Jacob Rasmussen (LHS) is in fourth place.

Varsity Girls: Hazel Strong (SHS) is the medalist; Lydia Adams (LHS) is sixth.

JV A Boys: Daxton Peterson (LHS) is second, two points behind the top spot; Thomas Ellis (SHS) is eighth.

JV A Girls: Gwen Turner (LHS) is tied for fifth by one point; Kenaddie Custer (SHS) is 10th.

JV B Boys: Dylan McGill (SHS) is third; Trace Dennison(LHS) is tied for sixth by one point.

JV B Girls: Rachel Thurgood (LHS) earned the top spot; Paisley Fillmore (SHS) is sixth.

JV C Boys: Michael Arbuckle (SHS) is third by one point;Isaac Boushka (LHS) is fourth.

JV D Boys: Kaleb Archuleta (LHS) won the division; Yvan Brensan (SHS) is fifth.

JV E Boys: Easton Casper (SHS) was tied for sixth by one point; Payten Reilly (LHS) is tied for 27th.

Freshman A Boys: Taylor McKay (LHS) is 13th by one point; Collin Simpson (SHS) is tied for 14th two points behind.

Freshman B Boys: Adam Stewart (LHS) is second by one point; Liam Fowler (SHS) is fourth by one point.

Freshman C Boys: Alex Beier (LHS) is seventh; Rhett Taylor(SHS) is eighth.

Freshman Girls: Anna Van Horn (SHS) is fifth; Kamryn Hellewell (LHS) is 19th.

SLR Boys: Ethan Nelson (SHS) is tied for second by two points; Colton Allen (LHS) is tied for fourth.

SLR Girls: Laynie Slater (SHS) is tied for third; Brooklyn Sivert (LHS) is tied for 19th.

The state competition takes place Oct. 21 and 22 in St. George. All seniors and varsity riders participate. With Utah now divided into six regions, the qualifying factors for other divisions have changed. This season, the following will advance to State from the other categories:

• Top 67 Series Overall JVA Boys and Girls per region

• Top 34 Series Overall JVB Boys per region

• Top 20 Series Overall JVB Girls per region

• Top 34 Series Overall JVC Boys per region

• Top 34 Series Overall Freshman A Boys per region

• Top 34 Series Overall Freshman B Boys per region

• Top 20 Series Overall Freshman Girls per region

For more information on the local teams, check out http://www.skyridgemtb.com/ for Skyridge or https://www.lehimtb.com/ for Lehi.