Girls soccer teams begin playoffs Thursday

Published

11 hours ago

on

Here’s how each Lehi-area girls soccer team is positioned entering the state tournaments.

Skyridge

Season record: 5-5-0 Region 4 (T3rd), 7-9-0 overall

Final RPI ranking: 11 in 6A

MaxPreps ranking: 9 in 6A, 34 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 6

Prospects: The Falcons will be the hosts in the first round Thursday as they welcome #22 Taylorsville (4-12-0). The winner of that contest will visit #6 Pleasant Grove (9-8-0) in the second round on Oct. 11. Both matches are set to kick off at 4 p.m. Skyridge did not face the Warriors during the regular season this year. The Vikings are a familiar Region 4 foe and tied with the Falcons for third place in the league. They split their games by identical 1-0 scores in their previous meetings this fall.

Lehi

Season record: 9-3-0 Region 8 (2nd), 11-6-0 overall

Final RPI ranking: 16 in 5A

MaxPreps ranking: 13 in 5A, 23 statewide

Next contest: Oct. 6

Prospects: The Pioneers will take on #17 Murray (9-7-1) at home in the first round of the playoffs Thursday. The winner will advance to play at #1 Bonneville (16-0-0) on Oct. 11. The start time for both matches is 4 p.m. The Pioneers did not face off against either of these teams during the regular season.

