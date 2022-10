Trailing by 20 points with 10:53 left to play in the contest, the Skyridge football team managed to produce three touchdowns before the clock ran out and held Lone Peak scoreless down the stretch to snatch a 31-30 victory out of what was looking like an abject defeat.

A 97-yard kickoff return for a touchdown by senior speedster Smith Snowden sparked the comeback.

Check back tomorrow for the full story and photos.