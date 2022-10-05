Lehi High School athletic history info sought

Connect with us

Published

4 hours ago

on

My

The Lehi High School athletic administrators have launched an ambitious new project to document the athletic highlights of the school’s history, and they’re asking the citizens of Lehi for help.

Information is being sought for every UHSAA-sanctioned sport from the entire span of time the school has been in existence. Once completed, the compilation will be used to create honors areas in the new athletic complex. It’s also anticipated that it will eventually be available to the public online.

While the number and types of state championships are easy to find, the records currently available for region championships, All-State players recognized by sources other than the Deseret News and the names of past All-Region players are fragmentaryat best.

If you, a member of your family or anyone you know has any information that would help in this project, you’re invited to share it along with any documentary evidence to back it up. Such evidence could include items such as trophies, plaques, certificates, medals or newspaper clippings.

It is not necessary to bring the items to the school. Just take a clear cell phone photo and submit it at full resolution along with any details you have to Athletic Director Quincy Lewis at qlewis@alpinedistrict.org.

