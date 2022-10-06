Lehi Arts Center presents “Into the Woods”

Connect with us

Published

5 hours ago

on

“Everyone can find themselves in one of the characters in this show. We all have to go through the woods at some point in our lives,” said Cali Wilkes, director and choreographer of the Lehi Arts Council production of “Into the Woods.” The shows start tomorrow, Friday, Oct. 7, and runs until Saturday, Oct. 22, at 7 p.m. at the Lehi Arts Center, 685 North Center Street.

“Into the Woods” is a musical by Stephen Sondheim that intertwines the plots of several Brothers Grimm fairytales. Secondary characters from “Little Red Riding Hood” and “Rapunzel” join Cinderella and Jack from “Jack in the Beanstalk” on quests that take them into the woods.

“Each character is tested. Sometimes they lose love; sometimes,they find love. Like reality, their quests are a mix of good and difficult,” explains Wilkes.

Hundreds of actors auditioned for the Lehi Arts Council show. “We’re working with a phenomenal cast and creative team,” said Wilkes. “The actors are really putting in the time on and off stage.”

Emily Hawkes is the music director, with Katie Mecham as her assistant. “They spent a month and a half just on the music. Emily and Katie are both so talented, and they’ve done a great job teaching challenging music,” said Wilkes. 

“I’ve wanted to do ‘Into the Woods’ again since I did it as a senior in high school,” said Wilkes. “It’s such a beautiful story – it will make you laugh and cry. It has been such a joy to work on. I hope the community will come to support the show.”

