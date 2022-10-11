Falcon girls tennis takes state for the third time

Loaded with talent, the Skyridge girls tennis team took the top prize at the 6A state tennis championships last Saturday, October 8, at the Liberty Park tennis complex in Salt Lake City.

The Falcons were ahead by six points after the first three rounds and advanced all members of the team to the semifinals.

In first doubles, Savannah Johnson & Kaia Sperry were named doubles champions. With a match score of 6-2, 5-7, 6-2. In second doubles, Lily Broadbent & Naomi Johnson were crowned champs scoring 6-4, 7-5 in their match.

The final tally ended with Skyridge on top with 56 points. Farmington and Layton were second and third, respectively, with 40 and 33 points.

Skyridge’s Bella Lewis was defeated in first doubles classification in the final round to Farmington’s Anna Frey.



Members of the 6A state championship team include: Lily Broadbent, Halle Curtis, Mikelle Madsen, Kylee Sperry, Savannah Johnson, Grace Sparti, Ava Ericksen, Gabriella Rowley, Ava Palmer, Adelyn Peck, Josie Swope, Bella Lewis, Cassandra Schmidt, Avery Taylor, Kaia Sperry, Kaitlin Cunningham, Olivia Walker, Macy Hunt, Lacey Jaussi, Ella Gines, Andi Armstrong, Kate Curtis, Liberty Kirkman, Naomi Johnson, Sophia Bleak, Cadence Cunningham, Savannah Johnson, Naomi Johnson, Sophia Bleak, Cadence Cunningham