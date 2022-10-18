Lehi boys golf finishes fourth in league

The Lehi High School boys golf team earned fourth place in the final Region 8 standings with a 315.0 stroke average. Orem was first at 299.0, Timpview was right behind in second place at 301.0 and Alta just edged the Pioneers to finish third at 313.0.

In the individual medalist standings, junior Dallin McKay finished tied with Ryan Richards of Alta for seventh place with a 75.4 stroke average.

Lehi did not qualify as a team for the 5A state tournament, played Oct. 10-11 at Oquirrh Hills Golf Course in Tooele.

McKay qualified to compete as an individual and shot a 78 the first day to make the cut and advance to the second round. He shot an 80 on the second day for a combined score of 158 (+14) to finish tied for 52nd place.