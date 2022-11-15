Why You Should Consider Moving to Utah

Why do you live where you do? Some people never leave the place where they grew up. Many go wherever it is that they find a job. However, there’s another way to do it as well: you can first choose where you want to live and then find a job and start building a life there. While this can be risky if you don’t yet have a job lined up, it can also potentially lead to greater life satisfaction since you have been deliberate in choosing a place that would suit you.

Common destinations for those who use this approach might include places like New York or Los Angeles, or they might be looking for a specific kind of environment, such as the beach. However, many people move to places a little further off the beaten path as well, such as Utah. Why move to Utah? It’s beautiful, safe, and relatively inexpensive, plus it’s a great hub for culture and sports. Whether you’re considering moving there or never really thought about it before, you may be convinced after reading about some of its best aspects.

Going to College

If you’re considering moving to Utah and you’re planning to go to college, this is a great way to get your start in a new state. Attending college there puts you in a better position to get hired by employers there afterwards than if you were attending a school elsewhere. However, one drawback of attending a public university if you are from a different state is to cost of out-of-state tuition. If you’re worried about college costs, and most people are, you might want to consider searching and applying online for scholarships. Having Going Merry scholarships for college students available can help you achieve your dream of studying at a university in Utah and launching your career there.

Outdoor Lifestyle

If you love the outdoors, then you will love any number of the outdoor places to explore in Utah, and this is the state for you. It’s easy to get quickly from an urban area like Salt Lake City into a more natural setting with just a short drive. This means on longer days in the spring and summer, you can even head out after work and get a hike in. With five national parks and more than 40 state parks, it will take you a while to run out of places to visit just remaining in the state. You’re also not too far from a number of other outdoor attractions in other states.

If you enjoy skiing, snowboarding, and other winter sports, you will be particularly happy with what the state has to offer. If you genuinely want to get away from it all and live someplace that is truly remote, Utah is one of the places where you can do it. If you like the idea of driving 50 or more miles without seeing another person, this may be the state for you. The remoteness of some areas of the state means that you can also get a look at some genuine dark skies, areas unpolluted by the light of cities that allow you to see the whole Milky Way.

Culture

One of the most famous and prestigious film festivals in the world, Sundance, is held in Park City each year, so if you’re a film fan, particularly of independent cinema, you may want to consider relocating somewhere nearby. Of course, the state has plenty of other culture to offer as well, including a great live music scene in Salt Lake City, art galleries and more. If you’re a creative, Salt Lake City is an excellent place to find other like minds and pursue your art. If sports are more your thing, there are major league basketball and soccer teams, the Utah Jazz and Real Salt Lake, as well as minor league hockey and baseball.

Quality of Life

You can enjoy a high quality of life in the state thanks to a low crime rate, a strong economy, and a decent cost of living rate. When you are calculating the cost of living, housing is the one cost that’s somewhat high, but the cost of other goods and services is lower than the national average. If you have a family, you’ll be pleased to know that the state is considered to have a good education system. In addition, the economy is quite diversified, meaning that there are opportunities to work in a number of different industries.