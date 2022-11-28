Nine Utah holiday markets to visit this season

Many shoppers like to keep their holiday shopping dollars local by shopping in stores in Utah cities. You could always check their Amazon wish list when shopping for someone for the holidays. But where’s the excitement in that?

Many holiday markets, including the ten we’ve compiled here, will allow you to give something unique, meaningful, and handmade in Utah.

After a pandemic that saw many small businesses suffer, shopping locally means your dollars go to local pockets rather than big corporations.

“This year, we know that small businesses need our support now more than ever as they navigate, retool, and pivot from the effects of the coronavirus pandemic,” the US Small Business Administration says on its website.

So, have fun hunting this Christmas season, and use this list of Utah holiday markets as a guide.

Wheeler Christmas Market

The Wheeler Holiday Market at Wheeler Historic Farm has grown to two buildings this year. It will also include food trucks and a Santa visit on Friday, November 25. Local makers, foodies, and artists will sell their wares from Friday to Sunday, November 25-27.

After shopping at the market, take a walk or snowshoe through the Wheeler Farm grounds, greeting the animals and enjoying the deep winter stillness of the woods.

On Nov. 25, visitors can take a magical lighted wagon ride for $3 per person as part of the farm’s Festive Fridays. Festive Fridays will resume on December 2, 9, and 16.

Wheeler Historic Farm, 6351 South 900 East, Murray, Nov. 25-27, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Santa’s hours are November 25 from 5-8 p.m. Admission is free.

Copperhive Vintage hosts a Small Business Bash.

Copperhive Vintage in South Salt Lake will host a Small Business Bash on Saturday, November 26, in honor of Small Business Saturday, a day to support small businesses and their impact on their communities.

The Thrill of the Thrift, The Vintage Crow, Locust of the Sea, Green Lion Eclectic, Richie2Retro, Queerations, Oh Hey Paper Co., Between Dreams Pottery, Taco Daddy Food Truck, and Caffeinated Otter are among the artists, vintage sellers, and food vendors who will be present. Owner Jacqueline Whitmore also announced a flash sale on everything in the store that day.

Copperhive Vintage, 2709 S. State St., Salt Lake City, noon-5 p.m. on Nov. 26. Admission is free.

Lake City Holiday Craft Market

The fourth annual Craft Lake City Holiday Market, held at the historic Ogden Union Station on December 2 and 3, will feature over 125 Utah-based makers, craft food creators, food vendors, and vintage vendors. Santa will be taking free family photos (bring your camera). The Eden-based New World Distillery will serve artisan cocktails and nonalcoholic options. Free admission to the on-site Browning Firearms Museum, Kimball Car Museum, Utah State Railroad Museums, and Eccles Rail Yard is included with holiday market tickets.

Take the FrontRunner train to Ogden Station from Salt Lake City and walk 10 minutes south to the Holiday Market. If you choose to drive, there is free on-site parking, and directions can be found at CraftLakeCity.com under “Getting There.”

Ogden Union Station, 2245 Wall Ave., Ogden, December 2nd, 5-10 p.m.; December 3rd, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Admission is $5 in advance, $7 on the day of the market, and children under the age of 12 are free.

Christmas Boutique Peteetneet

On December 2 and 3, the Peteetneet Museum (pronounced “peh-TEET-NEET”) in small-town Payson, Utah County, will serve as the backdrop for this holiday boutique, with vendors set up in every room of the festively decorated historic building. The miniature train display in the auditorium will delight children, who can sled down the perfect sledding hill outside. Santa will also be available to listen to wish lists and pose for photographs with families. Take a walk around the grounds after dark to see the Christmas light displays glowing in the snow.

Peteetneet Museum, 10 North 600 East, Payson, December 2nd, 4-9 p.m.; December 3rd, 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Santa hours: December 2nd, 5-7 p.m.; December 3rd, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Admission is free.

Holiday Market at Grid Zine Fest

Grid Zine Fest’s holiday market serves two purposes: it allows people to purchase the “weird wares” of zine makers as holiday gifts and raises funds for Grid Zine Fest 2023. Participants cancreate their cookie tin by purchasing festive cookies and other treats (vegan options will be available), with all proceeds benefiting the annual Salt Lake City zine and comics festival. After browsing zines, visit the record store with a large selection of local music.

Diabolical Records, 238 S. Edison St., Salt Lake City, noon-4 p.m., Dec. 3. Admission is free.

Red Butte Garden’s Holiday Open House and Art Fair, as well as the Glass Art Guild of Utah’s Glass Show

After entering the Red Butte Garden main building, take the stairs up to the Glass Art Guild’s 20th anniversary Glass Show, which features glass Christmas ornaments and jewelry and is on display until December 20. Take a left at the top of the stairs to find the Red Butte Holiday Open House & Art Fair in the bright Orangerie space, filled with Utah artists selling fiber art, soap, lotions, pottery, and other items December 3 and 4. Step outside after you’ve chosen your treasures and stroll through the sleeping winter garden — admission is free for all marketgoers.

Red Butte Holiday Open House & Art Fair, 300 Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, Dec. 3-4, 10 a.m.-5 p.m.; Glass Art Guild 20th Anniversary Show, continues until Dec. 20. Admission is free.

Holiday Market at UMFA

After visiting the Red Butte Garden holiday market, pay a visit to the Utah Museum of Fine Arts to look for locally made gifts in the Great Hall and art-inspired items in The Museum Store. Makers will sell prints, jewelry, candles, chocolates, and other items on December 3 and 4, and The Museum Store is open all year. After that, stop by the Museum Cafe for a snack or beverage before exploring the museum’s many exhibits (entrance fee required).

The Utah Museum of Fine Arts, 410 Campus Center Drive, University of Utah, will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on December 3-4. The market is free to enter, but exhibitions have a fee.

Hanukkah Marketplace

You don’t have to be Jewish to enjoy the winter holidays at the Hanukkah Market, which has been running for over 25 years. More than 20 vendors will sell Native American jewelry, soy candles, handmade menorahs, homemade chocolates, and other items at the IJ & Jeanné Wagner Jewish Community Center, just north of Primary Children’s Hospital. Purchase potato latkes, New York-style bagels, and jelly doughnuts to eat at the event or take home to eat later.

The IJ & Jeanné Wagner Jewish Community Center, 2 Medical Drive, Salt Lake City, will host a holiday party in the JCC Social Hall on December 4 from noon to 5 p.m. Admission is free.

Holiday Punk Rock Flea Market in SLC

If you have someone on your holiday shopping list who enjoys metal or punk music, horror movies, or zines, the SLC Punk Rock Flea Holiday Market is the place to go.

More than 30 artists and vendors will be present at this festive rendition of the SLC Punk Rock Flea Market, including John-Ross Boyce, Graveyard Witch Accessories, Space Babes Art, Grave Shift Press, Blooming Smoke Art, Moss Bone, Britta Baker, and others. DJ Nixbeat and DJ Retrograde will be spinning carefully selected tracks. Coffee and snacks will be available for purchase as well.

3-8 p.m., Sugar Space Arts Warehouse, 132 S. 800 West, Salt Lake City Admission is free.