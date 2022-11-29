Falcon girls will draw on success

The Skyridge girls basketball team graduated just two seniors off of last year’s state quarterfinalist squad so the Falcons return a lot of experience. The balanced offense and tough defense that characterized their game last year should be the hallmark of this year’s team as well.

Leading the returning group as a third-year player is junior guard Cambree Blackham. She led Skyridge last season by averaging 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.7 assists and 2.7 steals per game.

The two seniors with the most experience are forward Donya Perkins and guard Abby Hymas. Perkins averaged 7.3 points and 2.8 rebounds per contest and Hymas added a defensive presence with 1.7 steals per game.

Two others who return with substantial varsity experience are sophomore guard Bella Sika and junior guard Shae Toole. Sika averaged 6.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 1.6 steals while Toole provided 5.7 points and 2.0 steals and was the leading rebounder averaging 4.0 per contest.

Senior post Sadie Buttars rounds out the group of expected top contributors.

Led by returning state champion Lone Peak, Region 4 is expected to be very challenging again. The Falcons will prepare for league play by taking on top teams from around the state and participating in the Tarkanian Classic in Las Vegas during the holiday break.

Nov. 22: Skyridge 46, Copper Hills 38

In their season opener on the road, the Falcons led from the beginning and held off a late run by the home team to pocket a comfortable win. They led 14-11 after the first quarter and extended the gap to 29-17 at the break. It was 41-26 entering the final period.

Blackham led the well-distributed scoring effort with 11 points. Sika added nine points, Toole and Perkins netted eight apiece and sophomore guard Merceius Mili had seven points.