Falcon boys hoops goes 2-2 in busy week

The Skyridge boys basketball team split their games last week, following up a big home win with three close contests on consecutive days during last weekend’s Falcon Classic.

Dec. 6: Skyridge 66, West Jordan 30

The Falcons were in control from start to finish in this game, limiting the Jaguars to just six points in each of the first three periods. Skyridge had a dozen players score in the contest led by senior guard JJ Jory with 12 points, all from triples.

Senior guard Mason Hunter had 11 points, six rebounds and three steals, while sophomore forward Jordan Kohler added 10 points and seven boards. Senior forward Josh Davis grabbed five rebounds.

Dec. 8: Crimson Cliffs 67, Skyridge 63

The teams dueled even through the first quarter of this opening contest of the Classic, but the Falcons were just a point or two shy in each of the other three to end up with the narrow loss.

Hunter was the leading scorer this time with 17 points, followed by Jory with 14 points including four buckets from long distance. Senior guard Cannon Jensen and sophomore guard Josh Hansen each added 11 points to the tally.

Dec. 9: Copper Hills 56, Skyridge 55

The Falcons got off to a fast start against the Grizzlies and built a 21-11 lead by the end of the first period, but a slow second quarter ended up being the difference as the teams matched each other’s scoring after the break.

Hunter sank five triples on his way to 21 points while junior forward Cy Hansen netted 17 points. Junior guard Tate Larson added eight points including a pair of treys.

Dec. 10: Skyridge 61, Farmington 59

It was a back-and-forth thriller against the talented Phoenix but the Falcon efficiency at the line was enough to make the difference in a drum-tight finish as they hit 11-of-13 (85%) from the charity stripe in the exciting victory.

Jensen scored 21 points to lead four Skyridge players in double figures. The team netted a dozen attempts from long distance during the evening, including six from Jory on his way to 20 points and five from Larson to make up his 15. Cy Hansen added 13 points in the effort.

“It was a great weekend of games at the Falcon Classic,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “We had our strongest field top to bottom that we’ve ever had. We played three really good teams and learned a lot about our team.

“We got a really good win on Saturday against Farmington,which is one of the best teams in Region 1,” he continued. “Mason Hunter was named to the All-Tournament team and had a really good weekend for us. JJ Jory and Tate Larson hit acombined 11 3-pointers for us on Saturday.

“We have another tough week ahead with two of the top teams in Region 1 with Layton and Fremont,” the coach said. “We’re looking forward to the challenge.”