New Main Street teen center offers classes and community

Brynn Carnesecca | Lehi Free Press

Life Shop, the latest hang-out hub for teens, plans to open its doors on January 20 at 3 p.m. Centered in the heart of Lehi on the corner of Center and Main Streets, Life Shop offers classes and a community for teens around the clock.

Life Shop is the brainchild of Claire Brown and her family. “As our kids have gotten older and become teenagers, we have a lot of kids coming in and out of our house, and we love that. Having teenagers coming in and out of our house all the time has made us see a need for a place for all kinds of teenagers to be where they feel welcome and safe,” said Brown.

As a side-effect of COVID, many youths have found engaging with others and finding their sense of community challenging. Throughout the county, safe areas for youth and their friends to socialize during after-school hours are few and far between. Life Shop was born to create a space where lounging is encouraged, and friendship is formed.

“Teens can struggle socially to find a group of friends with the same interests as they do who make them feel good about themselves. Some teens feel too much pressure to succeed at everything they do. Some teens find themselves feeling bored and lonely. Even if teens have a great group of friends, they often struggle to find things to do or safe places to go. The goal of Life Shop is to be the answer to all of that,” said Brown.

Life Shop seeks to bridge that gap by providing a space for learning, interaction and new friendships. Claire continues, “Life Shop is designated for teens, and only teens, to come to hang out, work on homework, or take a class to learn something they might be interested in.” Geared for grades 7-12, classes are offered Monday through Saturday. Numerous classes are offered weekly. Stop by to stretch during a yoga session, try the indoor skate park, engage in a group therapy session, learn how to fix a car and more. The shop schedule rotates weekly, meaning teens can learn new skills every session. Visit lifeshop.co to view and register for classes.

Payment for shops comes in various ways, but Claire says, “The best way to enjoy all it offers is to get an unlimited membership.You can also pay per hour, buy a package of hours, or even volunteer your time in exchange for hours to be enjoyed at Life Shop.” With the membership, teens can sign up for as many monthly classes as they want.

Although Life Shop is designed for teens, adults are encouraged to come and teach a class on any subject they are passionate about. Reach out to Life Shop to schedule a time to teach your skill. Additionally, volunteers, sponsors and donations are welcomed.

The Grand Opening of Life Shop is January 20 at 3 p.m. The address is 24 W. Main Street in Lehi. Families and youth are invited to tour the facility free of charge. Raffles, giveaways, games and Lehi Bakery’s famous square donuts will also be included. Stop by to see all that Life Shop provides for teens. Visit lifeshop.co for additional information and pricing.