Endless choices at new Noodles & Company in Traverse Mountain







Fast-casual franchise Noodles & Company is found throughout Utah Valley, but the newest location is now open in Lehi’s Traverse Mountain area. The restaurant opened on January 3 at 3601 Digital Drive in the old Pieology space between Jamba Juice and Chipotle.

“Noodles & Company has continued to grow its presence in Utah, and with our success and brand affinity in surrounding areas, we knew Lehi would be a great fit for us,” said Danielle Moore, Director of Communications for Noodles & Company.

The fast-casual chain offers guests an assortment of options, including classic noodle dishes, carb conscience options for those trying to cut the carbs, zucchini and cauliflower noodles for the veggie-loving crowd, salads, soups and even appetizers like cheese bread and potstickers.

My wife and I went to the Lehi location to try them out. A new and very large sign was being installed on the façade to make the restaurant easy to find. Friendly and helpful staff welcomed us. The restaurant is clean and inviting and has a freestyle Coke machine for soda connoisseurs.

When asked what their most popular dish is, Moore said, “Our Wisconsin Mac & Cheese has been our best-selling dish since we first opened our doors. What makes our Noodles unique is that our food is cooked to order, and our menu is entirely customizable, so while many people come to try the Wisconsin Mac & Cheese, many guests will quickly discover a new favorite, unique to them.”

My favorite is the ever-popular crowd-pleaser Wisconsin Mac with the addition of parmesan-crusted chicken and Italianseasoning. Delicious every time!

During this visit, we also tried other menu staple, “7 Delicious $7 Dishes,” including the Pesto Cavatappi made with basil pesto, garlic, mushrooms, tomato, and topped with parmesan cheese. Another staple dish we tried was a unique one; the Japanese Pan Noodles made with udon noodles, sweet soy sauce, broccoli, mushrooms, carrots and sesame seeds.

Everything we tried was flavorful and fresh, with generous portions and reasonable prices. Choices are endless, with so many customizable noodles, veggies, proteins, spices and flavor options.

Give it a try and make your own culinary creation.