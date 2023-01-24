Booming Saratoga Springs commercial corridor welcomes The Habit Grill









Just a few years ago, West Lehi and Saratoga Springs was a sleepy rural part of Utah Valley. Then new developments started popping up. Now West Lehi and Saratoga Springs residents are afforded a plethora of shopping and dining options along the new Saratoga Springs commercial corridor on Redwood Road.

The newest option is The Habit Burger Grill, located at 801 N Redwood Road in Saratoga Springs in front of Hobby Lobby and Five Below.

The Habit offers patrons their signature burgers, sandwiches, salads, chicken bites, sides and milkshakes.

“Our handcrafted charburgers are what our guests crave the most. In particular, our famous Santa Barbara Char is a Habit fan favorite. It features two freshly chargrilled beef patties, avocado, caramelized onions, melted cheese, crisp lettuce, tomato, pickles and mayo on grilled sourdough. Pair the Santa Barbara Char with crunchy Onion Rings or Tempura Green Beans,” said Douglas Branigan, Chief Development Officer at The Habit Burger Grill.

My family and I visited the new restaurant this week. The location looks brand new, with impressive cleanliness and a welcoming feel, even after serving thousands of guests since its early January opening. Many friendly faces and a well-staffed kitchen greeted us. The manager even roamed the dining room, greeting guests and ensuring everyone was satisfied.

We tried a variety of options, including the classic charburger, the BBQ chicken salad, chicken bites, fries, onion rings and tempura green beans. Don’t forget to try the fresh strawberry limeade. Yum! All our items were hot and fresh and enjoyed by the whole family. The tempura green beans were a unique veggie item. Give them a try with ranch dressing for dipping. They also have a unique fry sauce with a slightly spicy kick that I enjoyed. After all, fry sauce is a Utah staple at any burger joint. Don’t forget to end your meal with a milkshake. The cookies & cream shake topped with whipped cream and Oreo crumble was delicious!

The interior offers a clean, simple vibe with paintings honoring its Santa Barbara, California roots. Parents can also easily find highchairs and booster seats necessary for a family night out.

If you’re in a hurry or want to grab dinner on the way home, this location offers curbside pickup and a drive-thru too.

Advertisement

“We’re proud to offer our distinctive craft and hospitality to the Saratoga Springs neighborhood and look forward to becoming a local favorite here. We know that Saratoga Springs is one of the most beautiful and best places to live in Utah – and that the residents love their food and drink scene. We can’t wait to add to this lovely community by showing our love of craft in every charburger, every sandwich, and every side, freshly made to order,” said Branigan.