Driving tour features beautiful homes of Lehi settlers

These historic Lehi homes are more than 100 years old and were highlighted by their owners or previous owners at Lehi Heritage Day 2022 on Labor Day. The year’s theme was “100 Years of Beautiful Lehi Homes.” The driving tour will take about 30 minutes.

#1 Don and Helen Allison Home (1891), 59 N. 500 W.—Don and Helen Allison moved to this home with their three children in 1948. Mr. Allison died of black lung in 1957 at age 52. Mrs. Allison was known for her passion for dolls and her doll collections. When renters were in the home, a son was born in the front living room.

#2 Dilbert Hyrum and Orinda Jane Davis Allred/Jennie Allred Webb Nostrom Home, 405 N. 300 W.—Dilbert Hyrum and Orinda Jane Davis were the patriarch and matriarch of this cluster of Allred homes. The Allreds were salt-of-the-earthfarmers who raised their seven children in this adobe home.Jennie played the piano for the silent movies in the local theater. Orinda was called in 1875 to be the first president of the Young Women’s Improvement Assoc. of the Lehi Ward of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

#3 Dilbert Ray and Susie Kirkham Allred Home, 385 N. 300 W.—D. Ray was the fourth child of Dilbert H. and Orinda Allred (#2). One-year-old Lucile Allred, the only daughter of the Allreds, is believed to be the first Lehi resident to succumb to the flu during the epidemic of 1918 on Oct. 14.

#4 Robert Mitchell and Hazel P. Beck Allred Home, 363 N. 300 W.—Robert Mitchell was the fifth child of D.H. and Orinda (#2). A cattleman, Robert also dry-farmed wheat, alfalfa, soft wheat barley, selupe corn and oats. Hazel and sister-in-lawJennie Webb Nostrum (#2) founded the Lehi Christmas Music Festival.

#5 Hyrum and Elizabeth “Lizzie” Ann Wanlass Kirkham Home, 358 W. 200 N.—Hyrum and his brothers, George, Joseph and James, performed throughout the state in their Kirkham Brothers Quadrille Band. Hyrum sang and played several instruments, including the piccolo and banjo.

#6 A.B. and Hannah Anderson/William Francis Gurney Home (1888), 396 N. 500 W.—This home was recently torn down. A.B. and Hannah loved music and participated at the Lehi Opera House. A.B. was a member of the Lehi Silver Band. William Francis Gurney was the 21st mayor of Lehi. This home was torn down in early 2022.

#7 Evans and Liliane Louise Pernoux Anderson Home, 310 S. 100 W.—When the couple bought the home in 1925, it was in bad shape. Through a lot of hard work, they made it a beautiful home to raise their four children. The house was designed by R. Monroe Wilson, who designed and built the Smuin Dance Academy/Abbington Manor.

#8 Thomas Austin/Dalley Home (1901)—427 E. 500 N.—Thomas and several brothers formed Austin Brothers, a phenomenally successful sheep and cattle business. The home is listed on the National Historic Homes Register and was used as the set for the 1987 movie, “Promised Land.”

#9 George Lorenzo and Mary Cumer, 824 N. 700 East—George found great success investing in the stock market and encouraged his neighbors to invest as well. Subsequently, the road in front of his home was named Wall Street. To this day, many still refer to 700 East as Wall Street.

#10 Thomas R. Cutler Mansion/Reltuc Inn, Lehi Hospital (1900-1901), 150 E. State St.—Thomas was the owner of the People’s Co-op, north of the Osmond Design building and became general manager of the Lehi Factory of the Utah & Idaho Sugar Company in 1893. He was Lehi’s wealthiest citizen of the time. This home cost $14,000. Thomas lived only three years in the home before moving to SLC. The home was briefly the ReltucInn (Cutler spelled backward) and The Lehi Hospital from 1925-1967 under the proprietorship of Dr. Fred Worlton.

#11 Roland and Kaye Dean (1893), 209 N. 100 W.—Although Lehi pioneer Martin Bushman built the home, the Deans were the longest occupants of the home. They lived here for 57 years.

#12 Layne and Diane Downs (1911), 211 S. 500 W.—Joseph Thomas built this home. He died in 1911. The property was granted to Lehi Mayor Israel Evans in 1872 by U.S. Pres. Ulysses S. Grant through the U.S. General Land Office. At the time, it was for 1,280 acres.

#13 Abel John “A.J.” and Louisa Emeline Evans, 482 N. 200 West—A.J.’s obituary reads, “Mr. Evans served several terms as a member of the Lehi City Council and once as mayor. He was a delegate from Utah County to the Constitutional Convention that framed the fundamental law of the state. He served four terms in the Utah Senate and was president of the Senate during his last term as a lawmaker. He was admitted to the Utah State Bar in 1901, after which he represented his home city as an attorney and acted in a legal capacity for several public and private corporations.” The home is still in the family; seven generations of the Evans have lived in this beautiful home.

To learn more about these homes and families, visit the Lehi Historical Society and Archives at 99 W. Main STE 100, Monday through Thursday from noon to 5 p.m., or see the Archives’ online catalog at lehihistory.com.