Connect with us

Local News

Utah leads the Country in new construction homes being built

Local News

Moving to Salt Lake City? Here's Your To-Do List

Local News

Thanksgiving Point to host day of service for hungry children on Monday

Local News

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - December 2022

Local News

Nathan Ricks, visionary for Thanksgiving Point TOD, dies in Provo plane crash

Local News

LEHI’S TOP TEN STORIES OF 2022

Local News

2023: Real Estate market slows due to rising interest rates

Local News

Lehi History: Christmas of 1871 marred by murder of Lehi schoolteacher

Local News

Things to Know Before Opening a Business in Utah

Local News

Thanksgiving Point Members to see price increase in January

Local News

Utah leads the Country in new construction homes being built

Published

3 hours ago

on

A new study has revealed the states where new houses are being built the most, with Utah taking the top spot.

The data by portlandrealestate.com analyzed U.S. Census data and stats to determine which states had the most new construction homes being developed per 1,000 residents.

The research found that Utah has the most new homes built per 1,000 residents at 11.7. This is over double the United States average of 5.23 new builds per 1,000 residents. The average value of a house in Utah is $554,955.

The state with the second highest number of new builds is Idaho, where 11.43 new homes are being built per 1,000 residents. The average value of a typical family home in Idaho currently sits at $427,410.

Florida ranks third with 9.80 new construction homes being built per 1,000 residents. The average value of a house in Florida is $406,426 – up 22.4% from last year.

South Carolina and Colorado rank fourth and fifth, respectively. South Carolina has 9.76 new builds per 1,000 residents in the state, while Colorado has a slightly lower rate of 9.73 new construction homes being built per 1,000 residents.

The states where the most new builds are being developed
StateRankNumber of new builds per 1,000 people
Utah111.7
Idaho211.43
Florida39.8
South Carolina49.76
Colorado59.73
Texas69.01
North Carolina78.99
Arizona88.98
South Dakota98.84
Delaware108.47

Advertisement
Related Topics:
Continue Reading
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *