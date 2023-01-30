Utah leads the Country in new construction homes being built

A new study has revealed the states where new houses are being built the most, with Utah taking the top spot.

The data by portlandrealestate.com analyzed U.S. Census data and stats to determine which states had the most new construction homes being developed per 1,000 residents.

The research found that Utah has the most new homes built per 1,000 residents at 11.7. This is over double the United States average of 5.23 new builds per 1,000 residents. The average value of a house in Utah is $554,955.

The state with the second highest number of new builds is Idaho, where 11.43 new homes are being built per 1,000 residents. The average value of a typical family home in Idaho currently sits at $427,410.

Florida ranks third with 9.80 new construction homes being built per 1,000 residents. The average value of a house in Florida is $406,426 – up 22.4% from last year.

South Carolina and Colorado rank fourth and fifth, respectively. South Carolina has 9.76 new builds per 1,000 residents in the state, while Colorado has a slightly lower rate of 9.73 new construction homes being built per 1,000 residents. The states where the most new builds are being developed State Rank Number of new builds per 1,000 people Utah 1 11.7 Idaho 2 11.43 Florida 3 9.8 South Carolina 4 9.76 Colorado 5 9.73 Texas 6 9.01 North Carolina 7 8.99 Arizona 8 8.98 South Dakota 9 8.84 Delaware 10 8.47