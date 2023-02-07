Connect with us

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – January 2023

Published

5 hours ago

on

January 2023 vs. (2022)

Homes sold: 88 (71)

Average home price: $516,253 ($589,825)

Median home price: $449,495 ($537,000)

Average days on the market: 62 (13)

Average square feet: 2,467 (2,732)

Most expensive home sold: $1,350,000 / 5 bedrooms / 4.5 baths / 3,701 sq. ft. / 2.06 acres

Least expensive home sold: $305,550 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,272 sq. Ft. / condo.

Total listings currently available: 115 (existing homes) and 130(new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 25

Advertisement

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

