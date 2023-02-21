Lehi and Wasatch Front under winter storm warning

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, locally up to 20 inches benches.

* WHERE…Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley and Utah Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. UDOT has suggested considering leaving early Tuesday afternoon to avoid heavy snow during the evening commute.