Lehi and Wasatch Front under winter storm warning

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - January 2023

Utah leads the Country in new construction homes being built

Moving to Salt Lake City? Here's Your To-Do List

Thanksgiving Point to host day of service for hungry children on Monday

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot - December 2022

Nathan Ricks, visionary for Thanksgiving Point TOD, dies in Provo plane crash

LEHI’S TOP TEN STORIES OF 2022

2023: Real Estate market slows due to rising interest rates

Lehi History: Christmas of 1871 marred by murder of Lehi schoolteacher

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE

WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 11 PM MST WEDNESDAY.

* WHAT…Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 8 to 16 inches, locally up to 20 inches benches.

* WHERE…Tooele and Rush Valleys, Northern Wasatch Front, Salt Lake Valley and Utah Valley.

* WHEN…From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 PM MST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS…Winter driving conditions are expected. Traction laws may be enacted. Heavy snow will impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning commutes. UDOT has suggested considering leaving early Tuesday afternoon to avoid heavy snow during the evening commute.

