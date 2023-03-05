Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – February 2023

February 2023 vs. (2022)



Homes sold: 150 (87)



Average home price: $504,896 ($640,262)

Median home price: $434,235 ($565,000)



Average days on the market: 67 (11)

Average square feet: 2,478 (3,004)

Most expensive home sold: $1,200,000 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 5,853 sq. ft. / .32 acres

Least expensive home sold: $309,900 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,336sq. Ft. / condo.

Total listings currently available: 116 (existing homes) and 90 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 46

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com