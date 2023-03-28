Utah Valley University hosting NIT basketball watch party tonight

Utah Valley University is hosting a Watch Party in the UCCU Center in Orem as the men’s basketball team plays in the 2023 National Invitational Tournament (NIT) in the Orleans Arena in Las Vegas. There will be Papa Johns Pizza for the first 500 people, prizes, and limited edition t-shirts.

The Watch Party is free and open to students and the public. Tickets are not required.

When:

Tuesday, March 28, 2023

6:30 p.m. doors open and 7:30 p.m. game begins.