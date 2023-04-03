Connect with us

Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – March 2023

Published

1 hour ago

on

March 2023 vs. (2022)

Homes sold: 156 (143)

Average home price: $506,854 ($600,659)

Median home price: $446,187 ($555,000)

Average days on the market: 55 (12)

Average square feet: 2,339 (2,578)

Most expensive home sold: $1,497,480 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 5,940 sq. ft. / .84 acres

Least expensive home sold: $304,391 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,336sq. Ft. / condo.

Total listings currently available: 114 (existing homes) and 67 (new construction)

Listings over $1 million: 44

*According to the Wasatch Front MLS

Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com

