Lehi Real Estate Snapshot – March 2023
March 2023 vs. (2022)
Homes sold: 156 (143)
Average home price: $506,854 ($600,659)
Median home price: $446,187 ($555,000)
Average days on the market: 55 (12)
Average square feet: 2,339 (2,578)
Most expensive home sold: $1,497,480 / 6 bedrooms / 5.5 baths / 5,940 sq. ft. / .84 acres
Least expensive home sold: $304,391 / 3 bedrooms / 2 baths / 1,336sq. Ft. / condo.
Total listings currently available: 114 (existing homes) and 67 (new construction)
Listings over $1 million: 44
*According to the Wasatch Front MLS
Presented by: Skyler Beltran – Realtor / Coldwell Banker / Skyler.Beltran@cbrealty.com