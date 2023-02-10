Lehi Wrestling sends 13 to state tournament

The Lehi wrestling team qualified 11 boys and two girls for the 5A state tournament at the Division A meet held Feb. 3-4 at Stansbury High School.

The Pioneers finished third in the team standings with 312.0 points behind Payson at 471.0 and Box Elder at 364.5. Viewmont was fourth at 251.5.

Lehi had two weight class winners and four runner-ups in the boys events. “We had a good tournament,” said Coach Dan Rice.“Going into State we are feeling strong. If they do what they can we should have several placers. We easily could have three or four in the finals.”

Returning state champion Isaac Terrell scored four straight first-period falls to reach the final, where he won by 11-6 decision over fellow senior Pioneer Nathan Bulpitt in the 285 bracket. He finished with a team-high 32.0 points.

Bulpitt was nearly as dominant in his earlier matches and tallied 26.0 team points in his silver-medal appearance.

Senior Will McCleary took the title in the 190 weight class with a clear and quick path to the final, where he defeated Payson’s Landen Shurtleff by 8-6 decision. The state bronze medalist last season, he contributed 30.0 points to the team total.

At 120, Lincoln Rex reached the title bout but was pinned in the final by Payson’s Kael Theobald to come in second with 25.0 points.

Ammon Cannon got the silver in the 150 bracket with 26.0 points. He bowed to Lion Kelton Smith in the championship final by 8-1 decision.

Advertisement

In the 215 weight class, it was Cole Eldredge finishing second with 28.0 points. Cash Henderson of Woods Cross scored a fall to win the title bout in the second period.

Here’s a summary for the other division competitors who posted team points:

• At 106, Anthony Eav won his fifth-place match by sudden victory and contributed 14.5 points to the team total to earn his state spot.

• At 113, Kenneth Fink earned 1.0 points with a consolation-round win.

• At 126, Gunnar Richins won his first bout and two more in consolation to earn 6.0 points.

• At 132, Garrett Chaston got 2.0 points with a victory in a consolation bout.

• At 138, Sean Howe scored a pin in the first round for 4.0 points.

• At 138, Beck Olson won his first match and another in consolation for 7.0 points.

Advertisement

• At 144, Layne Black tallied 9.0 points with three consecutive pins in consolation bouts.

• At 150, Mason Fink will advance to State in 8th place after a 4-3 mark in this event for 14.0 points.

• At 157, Jackson Beck picked up 4.0 points with a fall in consolation.

• At 157, Jonathan Avina went 3-3 at the event and tallied 7.0 points.

• At 165, Carson Wren won his first match and two in consolation for 8.0 points.

• At 165, Hayden Johnson earned a state berth in 5th place after winning his first three bouts and the placement match to accumulate 16.5 points.

• At 175, Landon Roberts moves on after placing 6th with 14.0 points from victories in the first three rounds.

• At 175, Ty Russell won his first two matches and finished with 8.0 points.

Advertisement

• At 190, Parker Elswood finished in 9th place with 10.0 points after posting a 5-2 mark in the event.

• At 215, Daniel Hoyal tallied 20.0 points on his way to a state berth with a 4-2 record for a fourth-place finish.

Pioneers Colton Fossum (113), Kole Wootton (120), Jeffrey Sargent (126), Kade Evans (132) and Caden Howe (144) also participated in this event.

In the girls tournament:

• At 110, Suzana Clark came in 7th with 9.0 points to secure a state berth with a 3-2 mark.

• At 115, Avaree Kessler earned the bronze medal to move on with a 4-1 record and 20.0 team points.