Pioneers earn seven medals at state wrestling

The Lehi wrestling team had seven medalists out of 13 entrants at the 5A state tournament, held Feb. 17-18 at Utah Valley University’s UCCU Center.

In the boys team standings, the Pioneers finished fifth with 114.0 points behind Spanish Fork at 157.0. Uintah won the team championship with 296.0 points.

In the girls division, Lehi had just two qualifiers and one of them provided all of the team points as the Pioneers came in 21stin a tight race with 22.0 points. Uintah got the gold trophy with 208.5 points.

Senior Will McCleary (38-6) was the top finisher for Lehi, improving on last year’s bronze medal by earning silver this time. He posted three pins on the way to the title match but was narrowly defeated by Payson’s Landen Shurtleff (44-9) in a 6-4decision. He contributed 24.0 points to the team total.

Here’s a summary for all of Lehi’s other state qualifiers:

• At 106, senior Anthony Eav (29-13) earned 3.0 points with a fall in consolation before exiting the competition.

• At 120, sophomore Lincoln Rex (28-11) finished fifth with 12.0 points after pinning Daxton Bonner (40-16) of Wasatch.

• At 150, junior Mason Fink (17-14) got 3.0 points with a fall in a consolation bout before his elimination.

Advertisement

• At 150, junior Ammon Cannon (36-10) earned fifth place with 12.0 points. He registered a pin over Spanish Fork’s Alex Koyle (34-9) in the placement match.

• At 165, senior Hayden Johnson (19-16) made a fall in consolation for 3.0 points before bowing out.

• At 175, sophomore Landon Roberts (7-9) posted 3.0 points after a medical forfeit in consolation before his second loss.

• At 215, senior Daniel Hoyal (23-11) pinned Murray’s Athanasios Johnson (47-10) in the placement bout to finish fifth with 15.0 points.

• At 215, senior Cole Eldredge (37-9) earned fourth place with 18.0 points after a sudden-victory loss to Tevita Valeti (30-5) of Springville.

• At 285, senior Nathan Bulpitt (27-11) was eliminated after two rounds.

• At 285, senior Isaac Terrell (33-2) was upset in the semifinal and finished third with 22.0 points after pinning Orem’s Alex Hansen (39-10) in the placement match.

In the girls tournament:

Advertisement

• At 110, junior Suzana Clark (4-8) lost both of her bouts.

• At 115, senior Avaree Kessler (21-8) earned the bronze medal with 22.0 points as she pinned Arisna Stott (26-19) of Cedar Valley in the third-place match.