Falcon softball earns 3-1 mark on road trip

The Skyridge softball team got the season off to a solid start against non-region competition at the Warrior Elite Tournamentlast weekend in St. George.

March 17: Skyridge 9, Desert Hills 2

After a rainout prior to the road trip, senior pitcher Elliott Plewegot the campaign opened right with a complete-game victory over the Thunder. In addition, she also helped the cause with a home run and a pair of RBI.

The Falcons gave up one run each in the second and third but otherwise held their opponents scoreless. Skyridge got the lead early with three runs in the first inning and added three more each in the fourth and sixth to complete the tally.

Senior shortstop Moki Maughan had two hits including a double and scored twice while junior outfielder Addalie Purcell hit a homer, had two RBI and also scored after getting aboard on a walk. Senior outfielder Abbie Bailey crossed the plate twice as well.

Junior first baseman Kadynce Barnes drove in two runs and junior third baseman Taya Tahbo singled twice and had one RBI.

March 17: Ridgeline 10, Skyridge 0

The teams were scoreless for 2 ½ innings but the Falcons yielded eight runs in the bottom of the third and one each in the fourth and fifth to end the contest early. Maughan had the only hit for Skyridge.

March 18: Skyridge 11, Uintah 5

Trailing the Utes 4-1 after two innings, the Falcons bounced back nicely later in the game as they tied it with three runs in the bottom of the fifth, then earned the victory with seven runs in the bottom of the sixth. Plewe picked up the win in the circle and also hit two home runs for six RBI.

Senior infielder Grace Beck went 3-for-4 and scored a run. Barnes singled twice, drove in two runs and scored one herself. Maughan also had two hits and made two runs. Purcell added two hits, an RBI and a run, while Tahbo tallied two singles in the contest.

March 18: Skyridge 3, Snow Canyon 2

Hits and runs were hard to come by as these two well-matched teams battled it out at the end of a busy weekend. Barnes struck out eight and gave up only a single walk and three hits for her efforts in the circle and also had a home run to add to the winning margin for the Falcons.

Plewe singled in a run and Maughan doubled, drove in a run and scored one herself. Hall made the other run for Skyridge and Tahbo had the only other hit for her team.