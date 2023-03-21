All-City Girls Basketball: Winter 2022-2023

Most Valuable Player

Cambree Blackham (Jr. Skyridge): Do-it-all guard averaged 15.7 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 2.6 steals and 2.7 deflections per game. “Cambree is an exceptional leader and competitor,” said Coach Shaylee Nielsen. “She wants to be her best so she can help her team win. Cambree puts in so much work in the off-season and throughout the season as well. She was our leading scorer, but she also does a lot of other little things that don’t show up in the box score. One of Cam’s biggest strengths is her defense and her communication in our press. Our 1-3-1 is a hard defense to play and she is usually in the back where you’re required to direct traffic, and she does an amazing job of that. Cambree also set a school record for most points in a season with 411 this year,” Nielsen said.

Most Inspirational Player

Sammi Love (Jr. Lehi): Multi-faceted guard averaged 11.0points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 1.9 deflections per contest. “Sammi was our spark all season,” said Pioneer Coach Sean Seastrand. “Her leadership, communication and hard work helped set the bar high for our group this year. I’m looking forward to seeing her continued growth as a leader next year.”

Forwards

Donya Perkins (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged 7.5 points and 3.0boards per contest and was a defensive presence.

Ellah Oeser (Fr. Skyridge): Young talent averaged 7.3 points and 4.1 rebounds per game; future looks bright.

Guards

Addy Scrivner (Jr. Lehi): Averaged 17.0 points, 5.4 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 2.1 steals and 2.6 deflections per game.

Shae Toole (Jr. Skyridge): Averaged 7.2 points, 3.3 rebounds, 1.7 assists, 2.5 steals and 2.7 deflections per contest.

Abby Hymas (Sr. Skyridge): Averaged 5.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 1.6 assists, 1.9 steals and 2.0 deflections per outing.