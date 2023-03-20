Registration underway for Skyridge mountain biking team

Registration is now open for riders entering grades 7-12 this fall who are interested in joining the returning region champion Skyridge mountain biking team.

Previous experience is not necessary and all abilities are welcome. The developmental team is for grades 7-8 and the high school team is for grades 9-12.

Riders are classified by skill level, so they race against others of similar ability. Training supervision is provided by certified coaches.

There is a mandatory kickoff and information meeting for new and returning riders and their parents on Tuesday (March 28) at the Entrata building, 4205 Chapel Ridge Road in Lehi, from 7-8p.m. A zoom link will be available.

High school riders and their families are invited to team camp June 23-24 at Three Peaks in Cedar City.

For more information, check out http://www.skyridgemtb.org/ or scan the QR code to take you to the website.