All-City Swimming: Winter 2022-2023

Most Valuable Performer

Bryce Broadhead (Sr. Lehi): A triple state medalist who broke multiple school records and set a new 5A record in the 100-yard backstroke. He claimed gold medals in that event as well as the 100-yard butterfly at 5A State and also earned silver as a member of the 200-yard medley relay team. He tallied the mostpoints in the 5A boys division at State and has signed with BYU.“Bryce has been on fire this year,” said Coach Alec Huff. “As one of our captains he was one of the most vocal in helping his teammates prepare for races emotionally and mentally. He was especially helpful to a foreign exchange student who became a water rockstar partly because Bryce was always willing to be patient and try to understand and teach him. He also always showed his appreciation to his coaches when he did well. Bryce shows day in and day out how irreplaceable he is for our team, both as a swimmer and more importantly as a person.”

Most Inspirational Performer

Nate Moir (Jr. Skyridge): Dropped nearly 2.5 seconds off his seed time and moved up from fourth place in the preliminaries to get the gold medal in the 100-yard breaststroke at 6A State. Also claimed silver in the 500-yard freestyle and was a member of the first place 400-yard freestyle and 200-yard medley relayteams, helping the Falcon boys to earn the program’s first state championship.

Honorable Mention

Dani Cannon (Jr. Skyridge): Gold medalist in the 100-yard backstroke and silver medalist in the 50-yard freestyle at State.

Bridger Smith (Sr. Lehi): Silver medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke at State.

Anya Clark (Jr. Skyridge): Silver medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke at State.

Wade Ogden (Jr. Skyridge): Silver medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke at State.

Sydney Zurmely (Jr. Lehi): Bronze medalist in the 100-yard breaststroke at State.

Mason Hemmert (So. Skyridge): Bronze medalist in the 100-yard freestyle at State.