All-City Boys Basketball: Winter 2022-2023

Most Valuable Player

Cooper Lewis (Jr. Lehi): A quiet assassin who was a threat to make a play wherever he was on the court. He averaged 18.4points, 4.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 3.5 steals per contest with nine blocks. The guard set new program records in steals and steals average and shot 84% at the charity stripe. The team’s most consistent scorer, he worked hard to keep his teammates involved but could also fill gaps when others were struggling. “Cooper improved significantly in assists, steals and rebounds this year,” said Coach Quincy Lewis. “He became a more well-rounded player.”

Most Inspirational Player

JJ Jory (Sr. Skyridge): “Sophomore year he didn’t make the team, so he was a manager,” said Coach Jeff Gardner. “He had a really bad knee injury and he kept working and battling. His junior year he made the team and was a JV backup who played limited minutes, but he kept working super hard. His senior year he was a starter, team captain, our second-leading scorer, and broke the school record for most 3-pointers (64) made in a season. He has an unbelievable work ethic and maximized his talent this season,” the coach added. The guard averaged 9.8 points and 1.9 rebounds.

Forwards

Grayson Brousseau (Jr. Lehi): Averaged 10.9 points, 5.6rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.9 steals per game; also had 14 blocks.

Preston Varner (Sr. Lehi): Averaged 9.5 points and 3.8rebounds per contest; 11 blocks and 91% at the free-throw line.

Advertisement

Cy Hansen (Jr. Skyridge): Averaged 8.4 points, 3.9 reboundsand 2.3 assists per game; made 10 blocks.

Guards

Mason Hunter (Sr. Skyridge): Team leader averaged 15.0points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game; had eight blocks.

Braxton Hawkins (Sr. Lehi): Averaged 7.6 points, 3.0 reboundsand 3.3 assists per contest; also nine blocks.