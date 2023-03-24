Falcon girls lacrosse splits openers

The Skyridge girls lacrosse team had a win and a loss at home to begin the spring campaign. Before the season started, the Falcons lost the services of senior midfielder Haven Buechner, a team captain and the top returning player, to a torn ACL suffered in the late fall.

March 10: Skyridge 18, Springville 5

Junior attacker Tiger Parkin led the offensive effort with six goals in the contest, while junior midfielder Kylianna Haws had three and senior Dylan Layton, junior midfielder Kacee Kelley and junior attacker Hadley Orcutt scored two apiece. Kelley led the team in draw controls with four.

March 18: Olympus 15, Skyridge 2

Parkin and junior midfielder Aubree Cox each found the net for the Falcons in this one while junior goalkeeper Eliza White had nine saves. Parkin and Haws had three draw controls each.

In the field, Kelley and senior defender Olivia Coleman each collected three ground balls and caused one turnover. Layton and Haws picked up two ground balls apiece.